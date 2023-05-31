Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Curbside collection of large items has ended in La Crosse. This event ran May 15-26.

Please make sure that any items that were not collected are removed from boulevards and alleys and that you dispose of it properly.

The property owner is responsible for removal of extra items left out. Items small enough to fit into the cart, excess trash or recycling, electronics, appliances, and items over 300 pounds should not have been placed out for collection.

If you feel you were missed, call Harter's Quick Clean-Up, 608-782-2082. If you need disposal options, see our webpage, along the left toolbar: Collection & Disposal Information. Or call our office at 608-789-7508.