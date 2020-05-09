Large-item pickup begins Monday in La Crosse
Large-item pickup begins Monday in La Crosse

The city of La Crosse will offer large-item pickup on resident's normal recycling collection day, between May 11-22.

According to the city:

• Items should not be set out more than 12 hours before collection, and the property owner is responsible for removal of extra items left out once pickup is complete.

• Each collection is limited to five items per tax parcel.

• Electronics and appliances cannot be placed for collection.

• Items cannot exceed 300 pounds.

• Items should be placed at the refuse and recycling collection point, otherwise they will not be collected.

• Mattresses and box springs must be kept separate from other large items as they will be picked up by a different truck and recycled. If rain is in the forecast, cover mattresses and box springs so they remain dry.

For questions about specific items, call Harter’s Quick Clean-Up at 608-782-2082.

