Larryfest celebrates 25 years

A backwoods, Coulee Region music festival that attracts some of the biggest national names in Bluegrass is celebrating 25 years this August.

Larryfest started in 1998 in a valley near La Farge, Wis., where gently rising green hills with grazing cows act like a natural music amphitheater, projecting the sound of the fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo and booming bass for miles.

The Sebranek family noticed the natural acoustics of their family property before the fest began more than two decades ago.

“We set up a speaker in the valley and wanted to see how far it traveled. We could hear it all the way to County Road P. And then we drove to Buckeye Ridge Road, and we could still hear it about three miles away,” recalls Larry Sebranek, a co-owner of the property.

Sebranek and his brother Doug, had the idea of starting a music festival in the late 90s after they were disappointed by a Bluegrass festival that sounded more like rock music, recalls Larry. They wanted to get Bluegrass back and their rolling, grass valley with incredible acoustics seemed just the ticket.

The Sebranek’s festival started with about 100 people on their family’s 60 acres. While Sebranek describes the location as “the middle of nowhere,” word still caught on and the festival grew each year maxing out at about 1,000 spectators. For about the last decade, the fest has sold out. This year some tickets are still available for the Thursday, Aug. 18 – Saturday, Aug. 20 event.

Each year ticket sales have been poured back into the event, attracting larger and larger acts including IBMA Bluegrass Music Award-winning-artists from all over the U.S. such as Dailey & Vincent, Blue Highway and Dan Tyminski. This year’s event will feature big names such as Sideline, IIIrd Tyme Out, Appalachian Road Show and East Nash Grass.

While Larryfest keeps its small and humble beginnings, capping the audience 900 guests, it has also kept the Sebranek family name alive, named after one of the Sebranek brothers. Larry remembers one of the organizing meetings when he left the room and came back to find everyone wearing “Larryfest” caps. He laughs, “They never told me why.”

For tickets, camping reservations and more visit KVAMA.org. Tickets also can be purchased at Leo and Leona’s Tavern or by calling Larry Sebranek at (608) 386-1448. Admission is free for kids 12 and younger as long as they are accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

Highlights

The festival includes many traditions, such as free sweet corn on Saturday and an entire wooded section of trees that is lit-up each night as the sun goes down. Bring a lawn chair and comfortable clothes if you like to dance.

New this year, Larryfest will host free musician workshops presented by artists playing at the festival. Festival goers will have one-on-one interaction with the musicians that they won’t find at most festivals.

Free parking, shuttle, camping

Free parking and shuttle services from the parking area to performances and back are provided, as well as free tent camping for four nights, Wednesday through Saturday. RV and camper camp sites located in the main lot are also available for a four-night stay with a $50 registration fee. Attendees are provided free firewood.

Volunteers keep it going

Larryfest is run primarily by an army of volunteers, which not only helps keep ticket prices low but also enhances the friendly atmosphere throughout the festival. The Covid-19 pandemic cancelled Larryfest in 2020. The fest was again nearly canceled in 2021 as a strong storm brought severe flooding just 10 days prior to its much-anticipated return. Dedicated volunteers came together to clean-up the grounds just in time, with about 80 volunteers helping out each day.

About KVAMA

The Kickapoo Valley Acoustic Music Association (KVAMA) is a nonprofit organization that has brought professional Bluegrass musicians to Larryfest since it started. The group was created by the Sebranek family to preserve and promote Bluegrass, folk, and old-time music.

KVAMA is dedicated to giving back to the community by holding a food drive at the gates of Larryfest. Also, every year the organization donates a portion of the Larryfest proceeds to LaFarge Fire Department, LaFarge Ambulance Squad, LaFarge Lions Club and the Vernon Sheriff’s Department.