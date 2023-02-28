A Larryfest Kickoff Celebration is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Leo & Leona’s Tavern and Dance Hall, in Bangor.

The celebration will feature a mixture of old-time music, Bluegrass, Jazz-inspired tunes, Americana and more. Performing groups include Crooked Willow with special guests Annie & The Oakies; and Dan Sebranek & Mary. Tickets for the kickoff are $20 at the door.

The kickoff will include free drawings for Larryfest tickets. Larryfest is a Bluegrass music festival held annually in August in rural La Farge featuring two stages of music performances from local and national talent. This year’s event will be Aug. 17-19, at S2096 24 Valley Rd. La Farge. Visit the Larryfest website for more information about the August festival at kvama.org

The kickoff celebration will include:

• $10 off Larryfest tickets (Cash or checks only. ATM on location)

• Free drawings for Larryfest tickets.

• Free drawings for Larryfest gear

• A limited number of this year’s Larryfest T-shirts available for purchase

