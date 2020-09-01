Lash-Stangel named DMI interim director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deb Lash-Stangel will become interim executive director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc., La Crosse.

She recently served as president of the DMI board to cap 13 years of board service.

“We are so fortunate to have someone with Deb’s abilities to help us bridge this gap and keep momentum going in Downtown La Crosse,” said Will Kratt, president-elect for DMI.

Lash-Stangel owns The Wedding Tree and Court Above Main in the heart of downtown.

“I’m excited to be able to use my experience in business and in Downtown La Crosse to be able to move this organization forward and set it up for a promising future,” she said.

Robin Moses recently resigned after a half-dozen years as DMI’s executive director.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0