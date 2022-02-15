Last Afghan guests depart Fort McCoy

FORT McCOY-- As of 8 a.m. today, the last Afghan evacuee guests, who started arriving here almost six months ago, departed for resettlement in the United States.

Their departure marked the end of Fort McCoy’s participation in the ongoing humanitarian mission, Operation Allies Welcome, to provide a safe haven for and relocate Afghan allies who assisted the United States’ interests in Afghanistan.

Over the course of the months, the Fort McCoy community supported Task Force McCoy (the overall military support to the federal mission) and the federal partners in enabling the resettlement of some 12,600 Afghan personnel into their new communities across the country – a truly historic and noble mission.

Among other things, Fort McCoy provided temporary housing, sustainment, and support for its Afghan guests.

“I would like to thank to our Fort McCoy workforce for what they do every day, and their dedication with this and all missions,” Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss said. “Also a tremendous thank you to the local communities for their continued unwavering support of Fort McCoy.”

While Fort McCoy sustained its training mission during Operation Allies Welcome, it is now returning to a post-OAW setting in ensuring the nation’s warfighters remain ready.

Of note, Fort McCoy is currently running its cold-weather training course and preparing for a big spring and summer training season. Additionally, Fort McCoy Garrison staff is moving forward with plans for its Armed Forces Day Open House May 21.

For more information on Operation Allies Welcome, contact DHS Public Affairs at mediainquiry@hq.dhs.gov.

