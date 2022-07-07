Last call: Deadline today for River Valley Media Group Reader’s Choice nominations

Once again, the River Valley Media Group is asking for your help in nominating, and naming, this year’s Reader’s Choice winners.
The nomination phase runs through July 7. Nominate your favorites in dozens of categories by visiting
https://lacrossetribune.com/contests/.
“Our Reader’s Choice contest gives our readers the chance to nomination their favorite businesses across many categories. The La Crosse area is the home of world-class businesses and people, and they deserve to be recognized,” said Paul Pehler, president and director of local sales and marketing for the River Valley Media Group. “Our Reader’s Choice contest was built with that spirit in mind.”
After nominations, voting will be open August 2-18 to determine the winners and runners up.
“This really is the community’s contest, an avenue for them share their passion and love local businesses, and we’re honored to be able to host it. I’d encourage everyone to nominate and vote for their favorites and help us celebrate the Reader’s Choice,” Pehler said.
Be sure to share your favorites in the categories of food and restaurants; drinks and nightlife; services and shopping; health and beauty; local; home and living; and automotive. And good luck, all!
IN PHOTOS: Riverfest 2021
Riverfest Thursday
Members of Remix kick off the Thursday music lineup at Riverfest under the Riverside Park band shell.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest Thursday
Entertainer Kenny Ahem performs on the Family Stage Thursday at Riverfest.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest Thursday
The Kiddie Express makes its way through Riverside Park on Thursday during Riverfest.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest Thursday
Folks grab a bite to eat over lunch hour Thursday at the Riverfest food court.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest begins
Riverfest kicked off Wednesday in downtown La Crosse. The multi-day celebration, founded in 1983, was put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic but is back for five fun-filled days of music, food, games and, of course, fireworks. In this photo, former Commodores and First Mates partake in a flag rising ceremony Wednesday to open Riverfest 2021 at Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Randy Houser
Randy Houser takes stage at Riverfest Thursday night
Randy Houser
Randy Houser
County Line Drive
County Line Drive plays from the Bandshell on Thursday evening
A colorful evening
A colorful look away from the Riverfest stage Thursday night
Express track to fun
John Corens of Sparta gives children a ride Friday through Riverside Park on his Kiddie Express. The popular children’s ride has been part of Riverfest for seven years.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Altered Five Blues Band
Altered Five Blues Band performs Friday night
On the river
On the river
Dialed Action Sports Team
Dialed Action Sports Team
The Shufflin Duprees
The Shufflin Duprees perform Saturday
Dialed Action Sports Team
Dialed Action Sports Team
A popular spot
A popular spot
River City Championship Wrestling
River City wrestling on Saturday
The Executives
The Executives perform Saturday afternoon
