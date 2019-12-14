Last Call donates $6,000 to Holmen High music program

Local 1980s cover band Last Call will present a check to the Holmen High School music program during the orchestra concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school.
"We selected Holmen High School to be the beneficiary since the majority of the band lives in Holmen, and/or are Holmen alumni," band members said. "We know there are many things the music departments need that are not covered by their annual budgets, so we hope this helps them attain some of these things."
Between donations, a silent auction, a bake sale and their own event fees and tips, the group raised over $6,000 for the music program.