Last Union Civil War Soldier Ceremonies set

Formal Ceremonies to dedicate markers at the graves of the last Union Civil War veterans interred in La Crosse and Monroe counties will be held on Saturday May 14.

John Henry Miller will be honored at his gravesite at Fairview Cemetery, Bangor at 10 am, and Watts Hubbard, at his gravesite at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta at noon.

The Commander of the Department of Wisconsin and Minnesota of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, John R. Decker, of Evansville, Wisconsin, will lead the ceremonies. The proceedings will follow the 1917 ritual of the Grand Army of the Republic, which will include uniformed memorial guards.

Members of Company B, 2nd Wisconsin Civil War Reenactors, VFW Post 8278 of Bangor, and the Sparta American Legion Honor Guard will provide military honors.

John Henry Miller was born on June 5, 1846 in Kingston, Wisconsin. He enlisted in Company F of the 164th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment on July 24, 1862 at the age of 16, and was discharged on June 22, 1865. He died September 1, 1941 at the age of 95.

Hubbard W. Watts, born in 1848, enlisted in Company A of the 3rd Wisconsin Volunteer Cavalry Regiment on September 30, 1863, at the age of 15, and was discharged on June 28, 1865. He died December 21, 1943 at the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 95.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) is a hereditary and patriotic organization, chartered by the U.S. Congress as the legal successor to the Grand Army of the Republic. It has more than 6,000 members across the United States. Most members are descendants of Union Civil War veterans, but associate membership is available to males of the age of eight and older who support the missions of the SUVCW. Its missions are to preserve the memories of the Union veterans of the Civil War, to maintain the traditions of the Grand Army of the Republic, and to encourage patriotism in all Americans.

For further information, contact: John R. Decker, Commander, Department of Wisconsin and Minnesota Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, at deckercorp@charter.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0