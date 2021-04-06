 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lau, Dieck win seats on Holmen School Board
0 comments
alert top story

Lau, Dieck win seats on Holmen School Board

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

 Provided

Chris Lau and Jennifer Dieck were elected to the two three-year terms on the Holmen School Board.

With all 6 precincts in: 

Chris Lau, 1,738, 31.86%

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jennifer Dieck, 1,497, 27.44%

Jennifer C. Westlie, 1218, 22.33% 

Amber Hackman, 984, 18.04%

+1 
Jennifer Dieck

Dieck
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News