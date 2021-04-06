Lau, Dieck win seats on Holmen School Board

Chris Lau and Jennifer Dieck were elected to the two three-year terms on the Holmen School Board.
With all 6 precincts in:
Chris Lau, 1,738, 31.86%
Jennifer Dieck, 1,497, 27.44%
Jennifer C. Westlie, 1218, 22.33%
Amber Hackman, 984, 18.04%
