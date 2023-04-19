Boaters should tread with caution as river water levels rise and flood warnings along the Mississippi River are in place.

Both Winona and La Crosse have issued warnings to boaters and closed some boat ramps and launch facilities due to the current conditions. Landings are closed when water levels submerge the ramp or dock, cover any portion that is asphalt or obscure the concrete curbing from view.

Excessive current, turbid water and submerged and floating hazards should be expected in the river in the coming days, said a statement from the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and First Refuge Winona District.

The following boat landings in Winona area are currently closed to vehicle access: Indian Slough, Beef Slough and Pontoon Slough located on interstate highway 25 between Wabasha, Minnesota and Nelson, Wisconsin; Peterson Lake and Halfmoon located near Kellogg, Minnesota; Weaver at Weaver, Minnesota; Verchota and McNally on the Prairie Island Dike near Minnesota City, Minnesota; and Mertes’ Slough on interstate highway 54/43 near Winona, Minnesota.

Refuge personnel evaluate river conditions to determine when boat ramps need to be closed or re-opened.

In La Crosse, the city’s parks and recreation department has closed the following boat launch facilities: Veterans Freedom Park, East Copeland, 7th Street and Municipal Harbor.

The facilities are closed until further notice from the department.