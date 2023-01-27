Laurie Cooper Stoll named executive director of YWCA

YWCA La Crosse has selected its new executive director, naming author and educator Dr. Laurie Cooper Stoll to the position.

Cooper Stoll, professor of Sociology in the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice at UW La Crosse, will succeed the role from Lauren Journot on Feb. 1.

Tricia Johnson, vice president of the YWCA Board of Directors, says staff and the board "felt grateful to have an applicant of such high caliber" whose "heart lies in continued service to foster equality for the most vulnerable within our Coulee Region neighborhoods."

In addition to teaching, Cooper Stoll founded the UWL Institute for Social Justice in 2013, has served on the School District of La Crosse board for six years -- including two as president -- has written for peer reviewed journals and is author of two books, "Race and Gender in the Classroom," which won an award from the American Sociological Association, and "Should Schools Be Colorblind?"

Cooper Stoll also works with educators to advance equity through policies, practices and environments that are safe and inclusive.

"We are so excited that Laurie has accepted our invitation to lead YWCA La Crosse,” said Liz Wallace, President of the Board of Directors. “Beyond her unrivaled scholarly and professional credentials, she brings to the organization new drive to continue to build collaborative relationships in the La Crosse area in order to promote justice for all individuals in our communities.”