LCT announces 2022-2023 season

La Crosse Community Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 season after a successful return to live performances this past year following relaxing of pandemic restrictions.

“We are thrilled to bring you the best of Broadway, off-Broadway, and beyond as we celebrate 59 years as a community arts organization,” says executive artistic director Jase Sullivan. “We have worked hard this past year to diversify our season with shows like ‘The Mountaintop’ and ‘Next to Normal’ so that we can truly serve our entire community. We will continue that work next year with a diverse selection of entertainment for all ages and tastes.”

This year’s Broadway Series is filled with blockbuster productions — including four LCT premieres — that are sure to dazzle and delight you.

First up, is the creepy and kooky “The Addams Family,” followed by the “tale as old as time,” “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.” The new year will ring in with the stage adaptation of the literary classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” taking the LCT stage for the first time in over 10 years. The spring brings Jonathan Larson’s gritty and gripping musical “RENT,” and the season will close out with the Ivy League delight “Legally Blonde.”

Following the success of last season’s Women’s Voices Series, the Blackbox Series features stories focused around the LGBTQ+ community. Follow a small-town through the aftermath and trials surrounding Matthew Shepard’s death in “The Laramie Project.” Laugh out loud during the fabulous holiday romp “Scrooge in Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol.” Dare to enter the “forbidden zone” with “The Vagina Monologues.” Assemble in the basement with the gals of The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein in “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche.” And find your way to the root of teen angst with everyone’s favorite blockhead in “Dog Sees God.”

In the Theatre for Young Audiences Series, LCT will be presenting three touring productions from TheaterworksUSA. This series lineup will see a number of famous literary characters come to life on the LCT stage, including “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System,” “The Lightning Thief” and “Junie B. Jones: The Musical.”

If your young one has been bitten by the acting bug, then they will have the opportunity to participate inthe Star Academy summer camps or audition for one of the Theatre for Youth Productions. The 2023 Penguin Project production will be “Honk Jr.,” a musical adaptation of “The Ugly Duckling.” The TeenStar Studio play will be Will Eno’s “Middletown,” a riff on the classic “Our Town,” and the TeenStar Studio musical will be “Legally Blonde Jr.”

To order tickets and learn more information about shows, schedules, and pricing, call the La Crosse Community Theatre box office at 608-784-9292 or visit www.lacrossetheatre.org.

