La Crosse Community Theatre’s next production in their Blackbox Series is the return of their 2022 production of The Vagina Monologues, written by performer and activist Eve Ensler.

Adapted from the award-winning one-woman show that's rocked audiences around the world, this groundbreaking play gives voice to a chorus of lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories, transforming the question mark hovering over the female anatomy into a permanent victory sign. Witty and irreverent, compassionate and wise, Ensler transports audiences to a world we've never dared to know, giving voice to real women’s deepest fantasies, fears, anger, and pleasure, and calls for a world where all women are safe, equal, free and alive in their bodies.

The work has been performed in over 140 countries and published in 48 languages. The success of the initial production spawned an HBO television adaptation, also starring Ensler, in 1998. Now 27 years old, the play has been continually adapted and revised by Ensler in an effort to be more inclusive and allow for a wider variety of performers to interpret the monologues contained within the show.

While the work, at minimum, requires three performers, the LCT production incorporates 11 performers, ranging in age from 18 to 70, giving audiences a vast array of perspectives on the topics covered in the piece.

“There’s some humor, some touching moments, some sadness, but it is really about the community of women embracing each other,” says Marsha Rubinelli, the director of the production, who recently directed LCT’s production of "Scrooge in Rouge."

The original production opened off-Broadway in 1996 at New York City’s HERE Arts Center and quickly garnered interest from audiences and theatres around the country and eventually, the world. The ever growing responses and reactions from women regarding the play led Ensler to establish V-Day, “global activist movement to end violence against all women (cisgender and transgender), those who hold fluid identities, nonbinary people, girls and the planet,” according to Ensler’s website. “The 'V' in V-Day stands for Victory, Valentine and Vagina.”

The Vagina Monologues opens Friday, February 17 and runs through Sunday, February 26. Talkbacks will be held following both of the Saturday evening performances.

To find out more about ticket availability for The Vagina Monologues and the remainder of the 2022-2023 season productions, visit www.lacrossetheatre.org or call the box office at 608-784-9292.

Production team

Director: Marsha Rubinelli

Stage Manager: Lizz Brannon

Costume & Scenic Designer: Jess Rigdon

Lighting Designer: Nate Mohlman

Sound Designer: Srinivasa Rao Chandana

Props Designer: Mack Mikshowsky

Technical Director: Lex Violette

Cast

Heather Battles, Sue Ann Davis-Mitley, Taylor Goodine, Mary Greener, Jo Kasper, Tina Kropelin, Mack Mikshowsky, Rachel Rooker, Faith Wheat

