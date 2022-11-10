LCT, foundation announce new program for La Crosse schools

In the last four years, Wisconsin's English language arts scores have decreased 8%. In addition, more students today are performing at a basic or a below basic level for oral communication, fluency and literacy on the La Crosse School District's report card.

But the new La Crosse Community Theatre Teaching Artist Initiative, in collaboration with school district and funded by a $55,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation, aims to boost students' oral communication and language skills.

The initiative creates a full-time teaching artist position to support local schools' theatre arts programming. La Crosse Community Theatre has hired certified educator Katelyn Klieve for the role. She has worked as a stage manager, theatre educator and carpenter at La Crosse Community Theatre. She has also worked with the La Crosse School District’s drama program for several years and has a degree in special education.

Klieve is already working with local students and teachers to provide high-quality instruction and support to complement what schools already have in place.

"Theatre instruction is just the beginning. This initiative aims to create new arts-integrated curriculum, anti-bullying workshops and a reader's theatre that reaches into elementary schools," said Alex Attardo, director of education and outreach at La Crosse Community Theatre. "We want to enhance language arts offerings while also helping to cultivate empathy, support mental health initiatives and advance social-emotional learning in the district."

Superintendent Aaron Engel said the program fills a need in local classrooms.

"The pandemic has created an environment where students have been less engaged, do not feel as though they belong, and are experiencing increased social and emotional issues. Engagement and belonging are crucial for our students to be ready to learn and to reach their full potential," he said.

Substantial data back this initiative, said La Crosse Community Foundation Chief Executive Officer Jamie Schloegel. "We know that extracurricular activities in the arts increase positive behaviors, feelings of self-worth and academic achievement. We also know our community needs all three."