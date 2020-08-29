LCT names new director

Jase Smith Sullivan has been named executive artistic director of La Crosse Community Theatre.
Sullivan will begin this fall upon transitioning to La Crosse from Richmond, Virginia.
"We were impressed with Jase from the start,” according to a statement from the theater board. “His artistic, development, educational, marketing and overall leadership background is a perfect fit for what we feel the theatre needs at this significant turning point in our history; to recognize and respect the past, and to help us look forward to a bright future."
Sullivan brings a vision for La Crosse Community Theatre's urgent need to bring diversity and inclusiveness the theater community while navigating the uncertainty created by the global pandemic, according to the board.
"I am thrilled to begin my new role at La Crosse Community Theatre," Sullivan said. "These are challenging times, and together with the board of directors, talented staff and dedicated volunteers, I look forward to beginning a new chapter in the theatre's impressive history. I believe this is the perfect opportunity to explore new and innovative ways to reach our existing audience and to embrace an artistic vision that will cultivate a more diverse and younger new audience."
Sullivan has served as producing artistic director of the award-winning Firehouse Theatre in Virginia.
He also spent time in the San Francisco Bay area serving in leadership positions at various theaters, including Berkeley Playhouse and Novato Theater Company. Most recently he worked in commercial theater as an entertainment manager for Cedar Fair Entertainment.
Sullivan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from The College of William and Mary in 2005. During his undergraduate years he also spent time studying Shakespeare at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. He earned his Master of Fine Arts in Theatre with a concentration in Acting and Directing from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2008, where he also served as an adjunct faculty member. He is a recipient of Style Weekly Magazine's Top 40 Under 40 award for his volunteer work with The Conciliation Project, a social justice theater company, and his work as a director and educator.
La Crosse Community Theatre conducted a three-month-long nationwide search.
"Our search began in June and generated a significant amount of interest from across the country,” Board President and search chair Mary Isaacs said. “Our committee reviewed all resumes submitted and narrowed it down to a select group of eight to interview. Jase was one of two finalists that also interviewed with the LCT staff and additional board members. We felt that not only is Jase's extensive background what we need; he is also someone who will carry forward the welcoming culture of the theatre."
Sullivan will succeed Dominique Luecke, who served as interim director during the search process and will return to her previous role with the theater.
