LCT names new director

He also spent time in the San Francisco Bay area serving in leadership positions at various theaters, including Berkeley Playhouse and Novato Theater Company. Most recently he worked in commercial theater as an entertainment manager for Cedar Fair Entertainment.

Sullivan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from The College of William and Mary in 2005. During his undergraduate years he also spent time studying Shakespeare at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. He earned his Master of Fine Arts in Theatre with a concentration in Acting and Directing from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2008, where he also served as an adjunct faculty member. He is a recipient of Style Weekly Magazine's Top 40 Under 40 award for his volunteer work with The Conciliation Project, a social justice theater company, and his work as a director and educator.

La Crosse Community Theatre conducted a three-month-long nationwide search.