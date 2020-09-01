LCT plans drive-in performances

Any other year at this time, La Crosse Community Theatre would be wrapping up its summer camps and preparing for its season opener. But 2020 had other plans.
With theaters going dark all over the country, LCT decided to take this opportunity to move outdoors and perform in a brighter space.
From Sept. 11-20, LCT’s stage will move to the Altra Federal Credit Union parking lot on Oak Forest Drive in Onalaska to provide a unique drive-in experience.
Audience members will practice social distancing while laughing from the comfort of their vehicles as LCT presents selections from David Ives’ comedy, “All in the Timing.”
The actors’ microphones will be wired to an FM transmitter, enabling the audience to tune into the show on their car radios.
“It’s the perfect solution,” said LCT Interim Director Dominique Luecke. “We wanted to provide the community with the opportunity to enjoy live theatre without having to put their health at risk.”
Personal well-being has been at the forefront of every decision with this production. Traditionally, theater requires the involvement of several individuals to fill the roles of director, stage manager, designers, cast and crew.
To keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum, many of the designing and production team roles have been doubled up and performed by LCT staff.
In accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’ order, masks have been worn at every indoor rehearsal. With the performances on an open stage outside, per the order, masks are not required while the audience is watching.
Even with the outdoor allowance for no masks, special attention has been made to keep the actors six feet apart – with a few exceptions.
One of the acts involves a blossoming romance between two of the actors. LCT enlisted the help of family members to keep the integrity of these intimate moments intact.
“Performing opposite of my husband reminds me of why I fell in love with him in the first place,” said Mary Cate Wesling, wife of fellow performer Lucas Wesling. “His passion for the arts, his willingness to go into the unknown. And to do all this with me by his side is so wonderful to behold.”
The couple opens the show with the one-act “Sure Thing.”
It revolves around a flirtation going nowhere. Fortunately for the would-be lovers, each time a bell rings they get a chance rewind and try again.
The second one-act entitled “Words, Words, Words” reveals what would actually happen if chimpanzees were left alone for eternity with a typewriter. Will they produce the words of Shakespeare or suffer from a lifetime of writer’s block?
In the final one-act, “The Philadelphia,” a pair of friends discovers how to navigate a world that consistently presents them with the opposite of what they want.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but reservations are required by calling 608-784-9292 or visiting lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.
