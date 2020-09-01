LCT plans drive-in performances

In accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’ order, masks have been worn at every indoor rehearsal. With the performances on an open stage outside, per the order, masks are not required while the audience is watching.

Even with the outdoor allowance for no masks, special attention has been made to keep the actors six feet apart – with a few exceptions.

One of the acts involves a blossoming romance between two of the actors. LCT enlisted the help of family members to keep the integrity of these intimate moments intact.

“Performing opposite of my husband reminds me of why I fell in love with him in the first place,” said Mary Cate Wesling, wife of fellow performer Lucas Wesling. “His passion for the arts, his willingness to go into the unknown. And to do all this with me by his side is so wonderful to behold.”

The couple opens the show with the one-act “Sure Thing.”

It revolves around a flirtation going nowhere. Fortunately for the would-be lovers, each time a bell rings they get a chance rewind and try again.