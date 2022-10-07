 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LCT presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Willy Wonka’s Famous Chocolate Factory.

The company awaits entry into Willy Wonka’s Famous Chocolate Factory.

 Contributed photo

La Crosse Community Theatre’s highly anticipated production of Roald Dahl’s "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" kicks off its run in the Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts on Friday and runs through Oct. 23.

Based on the famous 1964 novel by Roald Dahl, the show features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Broadway’s "Hairspray" and "Catch Me If You Can," TV’s "SMASH," and the film "Mary Poppins Returns") and a book by David Greig. The score also pays homage to the Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley score from the 1971 film with songs from the motion picture including "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," and "Pure Imagination."

The musical, presented in collaboration with Altra Federal Credit Union, tells the story of the world-famous Willy Wonka, who is opening the gates to his mysterious factory, but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

“This show brings the songs and moments we love from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and combines it with amazing new songs and modern twists,” says Mary Cate Wesling, who will be directing the production. “The beloved book is breathing new life within this new and outstanding script and score. LCT getting to premiere this stellar production is a privilege, and I am honored that I have the opportunity to direct it.”

IF YOU GO

WHEN: There are performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

PRICES: $30-$35; Student and Military discounts available; $20 rush seating subject to availability per performance

BOX OFFICE HOURS: 3 to 5 pm, Monday-Friday | Phone: 608-784-9292

THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

CAST

Willy Wonka: Eugene Cichock

Charlie Bucket: Elliot Williams

Mrs. Green: Brayden Hahn

Grandpa Joe: Dennis Dorman

Mrs. Bucket: Sara Nash

Grandma Josephine: Madelyn Mikshowsky

Grandma Georgina: Brynn Hofmeister

Grandpa George: Tom Desjarlais

Jerry James: AX Murphy

Cherry: Faith Wheat

Mrs. Gloop: Sannah Roed

Augustus Gloop: Magnum Stetzer

Mr. Salt: Mackenzie Nessmith

Veruca Salt: Georgia Galván

Mr. Beauregarde: Jeremiah Galván

Violet Beauregarde: Gia Kantharajah

Mike Teavee: Cooper Koepke

Mrs. Teavee: Kelly Galván

Ensemble: Tom Desjarlais, Hailey Dockendorff, Brayden Hahn, Brynn Hofmeister,

Micah Klug, Carter Mandel, Kylene Mcneese, James Ax Murphy, Sara

Nash, Faith Wheat, Isaac Vanberg

CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Mary Cate Wesling

Choreographer: Aila Meeuwsen

Music Director: Katie Fries

Conductor: Kristin Freedlund

Production Stage Manager: Alex Attardo

Stage Manager: Lex Violette

Assistant Stage Managers: Elliot Jesson & Ben Parmeter

Rehearsal Pianist: Sarah Leitzen

Scenic Designer: MK Hughes

Costume Designer: Theresa Smerud

Lighting Designer: Cassie Vorbach

Props Designer: Bonnie Jo Bratina

Audio Designer: Camille Foss

