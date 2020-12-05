LCT: Radio production a special experience

As the song proclaims, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

For some that means fuzzy socks, cuddling under warm blankets, and gazing with wonder at the lights sparkling from the Christmas tree. It is a time when the little things, like the first snowfall or a cup of steaming cocoa, spread a smile across a child’s face.

In these small moments, life is simple, and we are at peace. La Crosse Community Theatre invites you to celebrate these joyful moments by getting cozy and enjoying a theatrical performance in the new old-fashioned way.

Tune in to WIZM 92.3FM or 1410AM on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. to hear “Miracle on 34th Street: A Radio Show.” It’s the beloved story of a Macy’s Santa who is put on trial for his claim to be the real Kris Kringle. Told in the style of a 1940s radio drama, the show features live music, handmade sound effects, and charismatic actors playing multiple roles.

While LCT strives to cheer the entire community with this production, it has been a truly special experience for those involved.