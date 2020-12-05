LCT: Radio production a special experience

As the song proclaims, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
For some that means fuzzy socks, cuddling under warm blankets, and gazing with wonder at the lights sparkling from the Christmas tree. It is a time when the little things, like the first snowfall or a cup of steaming cocoa, spread a smile across a child’s face.
In these small moments, life is simple, and we are at peace. La Crosse Community Theatre invites you to celebrate these joyful moments by getting cozy and enjoying a theatrical performance in the new old-fashioned way.
Tune in to WIZM 92.3FM or 1410AM on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. to hear “Miracle on 34th Street: A Radio Show.” It’s the beloved story of a Macy’s Santa who is put on trial for his claim to be the real Kris Kringle. Told in the style of a 1940s radio drama, the show features live music, handmade sound effects, and charismatic actors playing multiple roles.
While LCT strives to cheer the entire community with this production, it has been a truly special experience for those involved.
“It’s so fulfilling for us actors who get to use this creative outlet again after so many months of not being able to perform,” said Allante Walker, member of the male ensemble. “I am shocked at how quickly the show is coming together, but I think that speaks volumes to how invested we are in making sure that this will be something that people will really enjoy this holiday season!”
The actors’ investment is not limited to their creation of quirky and colorful characters, but to their willingness to adjust to a different kind of rehearsal process. Masks will be worn up to the moment of recording. All are required to come early to complete a health screening and temperature check at the building’s entrance. Once onstage, actors are placed strategically for social distancing and at the end of the night, everyone is required to disinfect their own props.
Even with these new protocols, Walker said, “It feels so good to be back!”
LCT is thrilled to have its volunteers back to share this story of hope. “It’s timeless,” said Todd D. Olson, who makes his LCT debut as part of the ensemble. “It reminds us that optimism and imagination can bring change.”
Adds fellow cast member Maria Higgins, “This very special group of people create some truly magical moments that will touch your heart.”
