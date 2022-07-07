LCT’s 'Seussical JR' opens Friday

Taking the stage Friday at La Crosse Community Theatre is “Seussical JR,” a Penguin Project production, presented by Altra Federal Credit Union and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.

Now one of the most performed shows in America, “Seussical JR” is a fantastical, magical, and musical extravaganza.

Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Anastasia, Ragtime, Once on This Island), have lovingly brought to life all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie La Bird and a little boy with a big imagination — Jojo.

The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

“We are extremely glad to be able to restart the Penguin Project this season,” says executive artistic director Jase Sullivan. “We have assembled an incredible group of artists, mentors and designers to make this a wonderful experience for all involved.”

Since 2019, LCT has been a chapter of the Penguin Project, a national program established in 2004 by Dr. Andrew Morgan. The program invites young artists to take to the stage to perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical.

These product ions are unique because all the roles are filled by performers with disabilities including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, visual impairment, hearing impairment, and other neurological disorders.

They are joined on stage by a dedicated group of “peer mentors” who are neurotypical and nondisabled. These mentors worked side-by-side with their paired artist over four months of rehearsals and the final performances.

Because of the complications of COVID-19, LCT suspended the Penguin Project for the 2020-2021 in an effort to maintain the safety of all of the staff, artists, and mentors who participate.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate show to start us back up again,” says director Stacy Breummer, who directed LCT’s production of Annie Jr.

“The Penguin Project has given these kids a place to shine,” she said, “because in the theatre, everyone, from the smallest of small, to the largest of all belongs.”

“Seussical JR” performs at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

Find out more about ticket availability, visit www.lacrossetheatre.org or call the box office at (608) 784-9292.

Zubair Ahmed, Lucas Beaston, Adrianna Briggson, Marli Casper, Liam Caulkins, Ryan Charbeneau, Adalyn Dehli, Genevieve Duckworth, Josephine Duckworth, Hayden Englerth, Destinee Freybler, Evangeline Galvan, Gretchen Gerig, Greta Griffith, Sydney Hughes, Elsa Kayson, Ren Kennedy, Josef Kopp, Zach Kopp, Hunter Lamkin, Eliza Levendoski, Sophie Lichtie, Della Meier, Ysabella Morales, Ben Parmeter, Sami Pretasky, Logan Romel, Alea Runde, Ellie Sullivan, Reid Sullivan, Maleah (Rei) Wehrenberg.