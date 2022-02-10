LCT's ‘night, Mother opens Friday .

Up next at the La Crosse Community Theatre is a production last seen on the LCT stage in 1985: Marsha Norman’s ‘night, Mother.

Winner of the 1983 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this eloquent, enthralling and ultimately, shattering play explores the final hour in the life of a young woman who has decided that life is no longer worth living.

The drama unfolds in the home of Thelma Cates and her daughter, Jessie, in a 90-minute exploration of what it means to go through life with a burden so great that one feels no other choice but to take their own life and the effects that decision has on those left behind.

The subject matter of the piece, inherently, demands a great deal from its performers. Major productions over the years have seen the likes of Kathy Bates, Sissy Spacek, and Edie Falco take on the role of Jessie, while Velma has been portrayed by performers such as Anne Bancroft and Stockard Channing.

LCT decided to double-cast the production. “With such a wealth of talent in this community, we saw the chance to allow the community the ability to experience two unique interpretations of the production,” says Jase Sullivan, executive artistic director. “The play deals with a heavy subject matter and it is a great deal to ask our talented volunteer performers to do such an emotionally taxing piece night after night, so not only are we able to give them an ample amount of rest between performances, we also have a built in safeguard, should any health complications arise.”

The Hot Cocoa Cast, performing on February 11, 13, 17,19, will feature Lizz Brannon as Jessie Cates and Stacy Bruemmer as Thelma Cates.

The Caramel Apple Cast will perform on February 12, 18, and 20 and will feature Taylor Goodine in her LCT debut as Jessie Cates and Marsha Rubinelli as Thelma Cates.

Rubinelli recently directed the holiday favorite, Who’s Holiday!, which featured Bruemmer, and Brannon last appeared on the LCT stage in The Bad Seed.

In an effort to continue to advocate for the well-being and safety of the performers, Alex Attardo, director of education and outreach, began correspondence with Melissa Fannin, MA, LPC, ATR of Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy, to see if her services could be of benefit to the production process.

Fannin’s practice centers around Art Therapy, a therapeutic practice requiring a Master’s Degree that has been utilized since the 1940s as a means of helping people safely access and unpack grief and emotional traumas that can be very personal.

Recently, Fannin attended rehearsal with the company and worked with the director of the production, Mary Cate Wesling, and both acting companies to help them find healthy ways to debrief and sort through all of the intensity that they inevitably experience during rehearsals for the production.

“Having Melissa as a post-rehearsal resource was incredible,” says Wesling. “She conducted a free group therapy session where the cast and crew were able to decompress from the subject material we had just performed. It was so helpful to gauge everyone’s feelings and process and I hope we continue to partner with Melissa and this practice for every show that has potentially triggering materials. It is important to check in with everyone working on the piece to make sure they are all in a mentally well place.”

‘night, Mother, opens Friday, February 11 and runs through Sunday, February 20. Talkbacks will be held following both of the Saturday performances. To find out more about ticket availability for ‘night, Mother and the rest of the season, visit www.lacrossetheatre.org or call the box office at (608) 784-9292.

‘NIGHT, MOTHER FAST FACTS

WHO: La Crosse Community Theatre

WHAT: ‘night, Mother

WHERE: The Weber Center for the Performing Arts | 428 Front St. South

WHEN: February 11-February 20; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

PRICES: $32; Student and Military discounts available; $20 rush seating subject to availability per performance

BOX OFFICE HOURS

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday | Phone: 608-784-9292

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Mary Cate Wesling

Costume Designer: Theresa Smerud

Lighting Designer: Erik Vose

Props: Phoebe Rodriguez

Scenic Designer: Kelsey Taunt

Stage Manager: Dawn Havican

Assistant Stage Manager: Madelyn Mikshowsky

Sound Designer: Ryan van Berkum

CAST

Hot Cocoa Cast: Stacy Bruemmer as Thelma Cates, Lizz Brannon as Jessie Cates (February 11, 13, 17, 19)

Caramel Apple Cast: Marsha Rubinelli as Thelma Cates, Taylor Goodine as Jessie Cates (February 12, 18, 20)

