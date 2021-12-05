LCT's 'Sound of Music' based on true story

La Crosse Community Theatre’s lights will once again brighten the stage of the Lyche Theatre with the seminal family classic “The Sound of Music.” The production opened Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 19. Patrons of all ages will be able to share in the heartwarming tale of the von Trapp Family and their courageous resilience in the face of adversity. This timeless musical features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

Naturally, many patrons immediately think of Julie Andrews’ performance in the 1965 film version whenever they think of the show; the opening twirl and her iconic portrayal are indelibly imprinted on American culture. What many don’t always know is that this story is based in reality. There was, indeed, a von Trapp family who lived in Salzburg, Austria and, overnight became refugees after three times defying Hitler and the Nazi party. ‘

While the musical truncates the timeline of events, Captain von Trapp was offered a commission in the German Navy during WWII, after having been a submarine commander during WWI. To this, he said no. Shortly thereafter, the eldest son, Rupert, declined a position at a German hospital after he heard about the number of Jewish doctors who had been removed from their postings because of their heritage and beliefs.

The third refusal came when the family was personally requested to sing for a birthday party that was being held in Hitler’s honor. Knowing that things were worsening politically, they felt that the safest thing for them all would be to leave the country, particularly since Maria was pregnant with her third child at the time. The day after they quietly boarded a train under the auspices of a European concert tour, the Austrian borders closed.

Hannah Fernandes, a veteran of LCT, stars as Maria von Trapp in this production and has been hard at work crafting her own version of the iconic character for a number of weeks.

“When I watch the movie, I see her as this perfect nanny who just wants to get these kids singing songs and it’s very perfect and I want to see her flaws. That’s what I’m trying to show; she is awkward at times and she doesn’t necessarily know what she’s doing. She was a real human being, so when she’s afraid she’s really afraid. The stakes are high and I think that’s where I think my voice comes into play, especially being a person of color. My father’s family were refugees and, you know, this show is about refugees; the von Trapps become refugees at the end and this was a real period in history where these horrible things happened. I think there are these beautiful songs, and beautiful scenery, and beautiful words, but beyond that, there’s real things happening. That’s what I’m interested in.”

To find out more about ticket availability for “The Sound of Music” and the other great performances lined up for the season, visit www.lacrossetheatre.org or call the box office at 608-784-9292.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0