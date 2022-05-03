Leadercast Live 2022 Coming to La Crosse on Wednesday

The world’s largest one-day leadership event, broadcast live from Cincinnati, is coming to La Crosse Wednesday to a sell-out audience, via simulcast at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

Each year, Leadercast dives into leadership issues relevant to today’s leaders to provide solutions and inspiration to help attendees around the globe be better leaders.

This year’s theme, "One Thing," builds on the overall mission of the event: to fill the world with leaders worth following. Healthy teams yield fulfilled employees, effective collaboration, high organizational engagement and greater long-term success.

SPEAKER LINEUP

 Levar Burton – American actor, director, and children’s television host

 Angela Duckworth – Founder and CEO of Character Lab, and NY Times best selling author

 Diana Trujillo – Aerospace engineer, Mars space explorer

 Steven Kotler – Executive Director of the Flow Research Collective, Author and Journalist

 Sukhinder Singh Cassidy – Founder of theBoardlist, Former President of StubHub

 Molly Fletcher – CEO and Sports Agent hailed as “the female Jerry Maguire” by CNN

 Andy Stanley – Best selling author, pastor, and founder of North Point Ministries

 Catherine Price – Science Journalist, Teacher, Consultant, and Best selling Author

 David Horsager – CEO of Trust Edge Leadership Institute, and inventor of The Enterprise Trust Index

 Richard Rohr – Franciscan friar, and founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation

 Joe Boyd – CEO of Leadercast, Author, Storyteller, and CEO of Boonrise Creative Agency

 Tarik Davis – Actor, Writer, Avid Pop Culture Consumer, and The Leadercast 2022 Host

Doors to The Weber Center for the Performing Arts will open at 7 am, with the first simulcast speaker beginning at 8 am. The programming will run until 3:30 pm.

“We have been hosting Leadercast La Crosse since 2014”, states Andrew Dahl, president of Dahl Automotive. “Leadercast has become the premier leadership development event in our region and we look forward to again sharing our vision of humility-based servant leadership principals with over 400 in-person (and 140 virtual) local leaders through this year’s Leadercast theme of ‘One Thing’.”

For more information about Leadercast, go to leadercast.com.

