Leaders: Boy Scout bankruptcy won't affect La Crosse area children, programs

“We’re still seeing very strong interest in Cub Scouting,” he said. “I attribute some of it to girls being able to join, because there are a lot of young women who are excited to be some of the first in the country to participate. We’re also focused on telling our story and letting families know that Cub Scouting is a great activity to do together. It’s a great way for children to grow confidence, grow self esteem, make friends and affiliate with positive adult role models.”