Leaders: Boy Scout bankruptcy won't affect La Crosse area children, programs

La Crosse area children and programs will be unaffected after the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, local scout leaders said.
Joe Carlson, scout executive and CEO of the Gateway Area Council — which offers scouting opportunities across a nine-county region in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota — stressed that the local group is legally and financially independent of the national one.
In fact, all local Boy Scout councils are legally and financially independent, according to a statement from the national organization.
“We’re a 100% separate entity, and all of our resources are locally owned and controlled,” Carlson said. “Meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local scouting experience.”
The Boy Scouts of America has been barraged with lawsuits in recent months, after changes to states’ statute of limitation laws allowed several thousand men who say they were molested as scouts to take the group to court.
Now, the organization is hoping to work out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the 110-year-old group to carry on.
In an open letter to victims, national Boy Scouts chair Jim Turley said he was outraged by the transgressions and that the group has “worked consistently over many years to implement multilayered policies to keep kids safe.”
Tuesday’s filing, made in Wilmington, Del., set in motion what could be one of the biggest and most complex bankruptcies ever seen.
The corresponding petition lists the Boy Scouts’ assets at between $1 billion and $10 billion, and its liabilities at between $500 million and $1 billion.
Ultimately, the group could be forced to sell some of its vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a compensation trust fund that could surpass $1 billion.
Carlson reiterated that the Gateway Area Council owns and controls all Boy Scout resources and properties in the region, including Camp Decorah, a sprawling compound and campsite 15 miles north of La Crosse.
Since all local councils are financially independent, it is not clear how the national organization could initiate the sale of property.
While the abuse scandal has been a major setback for the Boy Scouts — a group whose enrollment was already dwindling — Carlson said the local council is still receiving strong engagement.
While enrollment is down from five or 10 years ago, Cub Scout enrollment in the La Crosse region climbed by roughly 25% last year.
This is due, in part, to the national organization recently deciding to admit girls into local programs, Carlson said.
“We’re still seeing very strong interest in Cub Scouting,” he said. “I attribute some of it to girls being able to join, because there are a lot of young women who are excited to be some of the first in the country to participate. We’re also focused on telling our story and letting families know that Cub Scouting is a great activity to do together. It’s a great way for children to grow confidence, grow self esteem, make friends and affiliate with positive adult role models.”
A letter from the council’s leadership team added that, because of new child protection policies, “scouting is safer now than ever before.”
David Crary of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
