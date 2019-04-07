Leaders: La Crosse area needs more federal funding for flood resiliency projects

Resilient infrastructure, and how to fund it, was on everyone’s mind Friday as U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with leaders, planners and scientists from across the Coulee Region at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center in La Crosse.
Baldwin, D-Wis., said she wanted to hear how municipal, state and federal agencies can improve efforts to make hard-hit communities more resilient to flooding. Local leaders expressed frustrations accessing Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to cover mounting damages from repeated flooding year after year.
Damage from climate and weather disasters during the past two years has already cost the United States more than $400 billion, Baldwin said. “Our economy will lose around $500 billion a year from lost labor, crop failure and damages because of extreme weather.”
The problem is, disaster recovery “often follows a tight set of rules” that “build back to the way it was before,” Baldwin said.
These rules don’t take into account changing climates or new ways to make infrastructure “more resilient to these events if they’re going to keep on happening — and I have every reason to believe they are,” Baldwin said. “If we start being better at preparing our communities for changes to come, we can save money in the long run and lessen our dependence on FEMA.”
Gays Mills in Crawford County, which moved part of its village out of the floodplain in 2012, is no stranger to repeated flooding.
“We’ve had probably between nine and 10 floods since ’07 and three 100-year-floods,” village president Harry Heisz said.
There are still about 50 damaged homes that belong to residents waiting for federal emergency funding tied up at least two years, Heisz said.
“What do you do with them homes?” he asked. “What do you do with them people? If we don’t move them, we’re just going to repeat the same process year after year after year. All the small towns need extra help right now, or they’re not going to be there.”
Last year, Wisconsin received $10 million in emergency funding, said La Crosse County emergency management coordinator Keith Butler.
The state applied for $20 million, Butler said. “We’ve had three major floods in a row, so we’re always playing catch-up.”
Timothy Candahl, chairman for the town of Shelby, brought pictures of homes at risk from more flood damage from a creek with washed-out banks that had been clogged by debris from the 2018 floods.
“We don’t have the money in our coffers to handle this type of repair work in our municipality,” Candahl said, adding that the build-up on the creek was just one of many flood-damaged areas. “So our biggest challenge is trying to find the money to correct and clean up the mess.”
The town is also looking for money to help mitigate flood impacts, Candahl said.
Despite working with 14 agencies and the private sector, “we’ve not gotten anywhere since August,” Candahl said. “We’re coming into another summer and we know what’s going to happen.”
Precipitation data from the National Weather Service backs up Candahl’s hunch.
Average rainfall in the region has increased by an average of about five inches per year when you compare the past 20 years with the 20 years before that, said Dan Baumgardt, National Weather Service scientific lead in La Crosse. “The disturbing thing is, since about 2015, we’ve been on even a higher trend for extreme events.”
Rainfall in 2018 broke records by a longshot, Baumgart said. A foot more rain fell in some places last year than in previous records set during the last four years.
“There’s no question we are on a trend. The question is, what are we going to do moving forward?” Baumgardt said.
This highlights another problem with how federal agencies decide which projects are eligible for funding, said La Crosse water utility manager Bernie Lenz.
“If we try to design for that future storm or some new research that says we’re going to have these bigger events, when you go to FEMA ... they won’t give you the money,” Lenz said. In other words, “the infrastructure that my children are going to be relying on is built for storms when I was a baby.”
Since we won’t know until 20 to 30 years later whether the trend in increased precipitation holds, Baumgardt said, “the more prudent thing is to build for resilience.”
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat acknowledged that while there was no one solution, La Crosse residents were paying millions into the national flood insurance program, which is basically broke, he said.
“Could we keep a portion of those funds local and then develop solutions, especially some green infrastructure solutions,” Kabat said. “We’re looking for flexibility.”
“We shouldn’t be holding our breaths, waiting for Mother Nature to cooperate. That’s just poor planning,” La Crosse Police Chief Ron Tischer said. “We need to look at more permanent proactive solutions, not only in La Crosse but up and down the Mississippi River. We clean out our marsh, it helps us and (those) downstream. But what are people doing to the north of us to help us out? That’s kind of the bigger picture.”
