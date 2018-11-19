Try 1 month for 99¢
Leaf collection resumes in La Crosse after snowfall

The city of La Crosse has resumed leaf collection following a brief break due to snow.

People can drop their leaves off at the nine drop-off locations scattered throughout the city, including Witenberg Park, Hummingbird Road off of Hwy. B, West Copeland Park, Kane Street Garden, Myrick Park, the intersection of Bennett and 16th streets, Shelby Ball Field parking lot,the east end of Scarlett Drive and intersection of Sunnyside Drive and Hwy. 35.

Yard waste can also be dropped off at Isle La Plume.

The drop-off sites will be open until further notice and collection will keep going until the snow prevents the leaf vacuums from sucking up the leaves.

For more information, check the street department’s Facebook page.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

