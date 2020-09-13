League hosts session with county clerk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer will discuss voting issues and challenges Tuesday as part of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area lunch and learn series.

The session will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. To register, go to https://www.lwvlacrosse.org

Ellen Frantz, a member of the League's Executive Board, will open with a brief update on the legal status of recently contested Wisconsin electoral policies.

