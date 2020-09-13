 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
League hosts session with county clerk
0 comments

League hosts session with county clerk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer will discuss voting issues and challenges Tuesday as part of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area lunch and learn series.

The session will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. To register, go to https://www.lwvlacrosse.org

Ellen Frantz, a member of the League's Executive Board, will open with a brief update on the legal status of recently contested Wisconsin electoral policies.

+1 
County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer

Dankmeyer
+1 
Ellen Frantz

Frantz
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Administrator Wolfe on Expectations for Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News