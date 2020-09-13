League hosts session with county clerk

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer will discuss voting issues and challenges Tuesday as part of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area lunch and learn series.
The session will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. To register, go to https://www.lwvlacrosse.org
Ellen Frantz, a member of the League's Executive Board, will open with a brief update on the legal status of recently contested Wisconsin electoral policies.
