The League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley will host a free voter registration training via Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 29, according to a press release.

The training will teach participants how to help others register to vote and how to access resources. According to the release, topics will include registration methods and deadlines, eligibility requirements and required documents.

Participants will also learn how to direct voters to information on myvote.wi.gov, such as their municipal clerk, polling place, election dates, what's on the ballot and how to request an absentee ballot.

While the training is free, participants must register ahead of time online at the LWV-GCV website at lwv-gcv.org. Click on the Calendar tab and the event title on Aug. 29. A confirmation and Zoom link will be sent after registration.

For more information or help registering for this training, please contact Lori Miller, LWV-GCV member, at lbmiller492@gmail.com.