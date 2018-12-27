The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area is hosting a Lunch and Learn program at noon Tuesday, Jan. 8, at AmericInn Moxies, 1835 Rose St.
Guest speaker Reid Magney, public information officer of the Wisconsin Election Commission, will discuss election security and threats from hacking, post-election audits, early voting and the restrictions the Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker have enacted.
The program is free and open to the public. A lunch option is available for $15. RSVP is requested by email to LWVLAWI@gmail.com.
