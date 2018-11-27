Try 3 months for $3

The League of Women Voters will host a Lunch and Learn Program on "Issues in State and Local Government" at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at AmericInn Moxies, 1835 Rose St.

Guest speakers state Rep. Steve Doyle and La Crosse County Board Chair Tara Johnson will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of local versus state control.

The program is free, with lunch available for $15. To reserve a meal, email smg1514@centurytel.net or call 507-895-6436.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.