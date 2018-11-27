The League of Women Voters will host a Lunch and Learn Program on "Issues in State and Local Government" at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at AmericInn Moxies, 1835 Rose St.
Guest speakers state Rep. Steve Doyle and La Crosse County Board Chair Tara Johnson will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of local versus state control.
The program is free, with lunch available for $15. To reserve a meal, email smg1514@centurytel.net or call 507-895-6436.
