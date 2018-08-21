The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area will host guest speakers Jason Gilman, La Crosse County director of planning and development, and Caroline Gregerson, community development administrator, at a program and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at AmericInn Moxies, 1835 Rose St.
The guest speakers will discuss housing initiatives in the City of La Crosse that advance the LWV WI's Community Policy priorities, including the city's smart growth plans and inclusive, multi-modal transit housing initiatives, and current programs to expand affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness and to improve La Crosse's distressed neighborhoods.
The program is free, with lunch available for $15. To RSVP, email LWVLAWI@gmail.com by Aug. 30.