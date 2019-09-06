Janette Dean, an environmental policy and human rights activist from Caledonia, Minn., is the featured speaker at the kickoff luncheon for the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area.
The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at The Waterfront, Cargill Room, 328 Front St. S.
Dean will talk about the status of the Equal Rights Amendment, show the Film "Legalize Equality" and lead a short discussion afterward.
Dean led a three-state effort to achieve the 2017 state ratification of the ERA in Nevada, and the successful campaign sparked a national movement to federally ratify the ERA.
The League of Women Voters will sponsor the free program. A lunch option is available for $15, and those planning to attend may reserve their spot by emailing LWVLAWI@gmail.com.
