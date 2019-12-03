League of Women Voters to host Aptiv speaker

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area will host featured speaker Jimmy Westland, Community Outreach Specialist at Aptiv, at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 10 during their luncheon at The Waterfront, Cargill North Room, 328 Front St. S., La Crosse.
Westland will address the daily needs and services provided in the La Crosse area to people with a variety of disabilities, as well as the potential barriers people with disabilities face when voting.
The event is free and open to the public, with the lunch available for $15. Please RSVP before the end of the day Dec. 3.