League of Women Voters to host session on family stress
The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse area will host Jason Witt and Rep. Steve Doyle at the January luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 14 at The Waterfront, North Cargill Room, 328 Front St. S., La Crosse.

Witt, director of La Crosse Human Services, and Rep. Doyle will join a discussion on the stresses placed on area families, the impact of family stress on children and what can be done to help.

Lunch will be available starting at $15 and attendees are asked to RSVP by Jan. 7 by emailing LWVLAWI@gmail.com. The meeting is otherwise free and open to the public.

