League of Women Voters to host session on family stress

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse area will host Jason Witt and Rep. Steve Doyle at the January luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 14 at The Waterfront, North Cargill Room, 328 Front St. S., La Crosse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Witt, director of La Crosse Human Services, and Rep. Doyle will join a discussion on the stresses placed on area families, the impact of family stress on children and what can be done to help.

Lunch will be available starting at $15 and attendees are asked to RSVP by Jan. 7 by emailing LWVLAWI@gmail.com. The meeting is otherwise free and open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.