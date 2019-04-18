Try 3 months for $3

The Castlerock Museum will host a Women Warriors presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday at 402 S 2nd St., Alma.

Wisconsin Historical Fencing Association member Luke Kramer will speak on women warriors of the past including Queen Boudica, Joan of Arc and Matilda of Tuscany.

Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for students, and $2-$3 for museum members. For more information contact the museum at 608-685-4231.

