Leave it to the experts: Firework handling a safety concern

The number of public fireworks displays dropped during the summer of 2020, the cancellation or downsizing of events serving as a COVID-19 precaution. This inspired some individuals to take the tradition into their own hands, leading to a spike in related burns and injuries.

The rate of injuries attributed to fireworks has been on an upward trend for the past 15 years but the first summer of the pandemic led to a significant increase. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports a 25% increase in injury or death from 2006 to 2021, with a 50% increase from 2019 to 2020 --total injuries were up by around 5,600, and deaths up by six.

Last summer, as more cities or venues resumed normal holiday activities, injuries resulting in ER visits or deaths dropped significantly, from 15,600 in 2020 to 11,500 in 2021, and 18 to 9, respectively. Six of the 2021 deaths were attributed to misuse, with mortar malfunction another cause -- last year, CPSC found around 31% of fireworks selected for testing had non-compliant components, such as fuse violations, prohibited chemicals or excess of pyrotechnic materials.

La Crosse's Riverfest fireworks display will be in full force on the 4th, and Gundersen Health System trauma and injury prevention coordinator Megan Anderson notes, "Enjoying fireworks at a professional display is by far the safest way to celebrate." And while they lack the explosion, Anderson cautions against the use of sparklers as well.

According to CPSC, 1,100 injuries in 2021 were caused by sparklers, which can burn at 2,000 degrees. The majority of fireworks injuries that Gundersen treats are related to sparklers.

"Consider substituting glow sticks for sparklers for children," Anderson says. "Short arms cannot hold sparklers far enough away to prevent burns to the face and body."

For those who elect to set off their own fireworks, wearing eye protection is advised, as is having water or a hose nearby to spray used fireworks. Children should not handle any fireworks, nor should anyone who has consumed alcohol or other substances. In 2020, 44% of those who had fireworks related deaths had used drugs or alcohol leading up to the incident, per CPSC.

Anderson also reminds to never attempt to relight a dud firework, and to let it sit for at least 20 minutes and soak it with water overnight before discarding. In addition, one should not look into the tube of a firework, which is "like looking down the barrel of a loaded gun."

CPSC warns against lighting more than one firework at a time and stresses quickly moving away once a firework is ignited. Only fireworks labeled for consumer use should be utilized.

