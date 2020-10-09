Lee Enterprises to host Anywhere Career Fair

Lee Enterprises, parent company of River Valley Media Group and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, will host a nationwide virtual career fair starting Wednesday and running through Oct. 25.

More than 330 companies from at least 20 states will participate in the Anywhere Career Fair.

There are more than 30 businesses from Wisconsin taking part in the event, including Springbrook Assisted Living, Talk Communications, Great Northern Corp, Kwik Trip, FedEx, and the Wisconsin Job Corp.

If you’re seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it’s essential that we empower our area’s employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of the River Valley,” La Crosse Tribune publisher Sean Burke said. “With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with our region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0