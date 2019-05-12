Executive director Lee Rasch will provide an overview Wednesday of LeaderEthics-Wisconsin, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization committed to promoting principles of ethical leadership among elected officials.
The presentation will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse. There will be discussion after the presentation.
LeaderEthics-Wisconsin members believe that ethical leaders are:
- Honest and truthful.
- Transparent with public information.
- Unifiers rather than dividers.
- Committed to representing their entire constituency, rather than just the simple majority that may vote for them.
For more information about LeaderEthics-Wisconsin, go to leaderethicswi.org.
