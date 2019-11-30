Lefse demonstration to be hosted at winter farmers' market

The Hillview Urban Agriculture Center and La Crosse Area Family YMCA will host a free lefse-making class at the winter farmers’ market from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 at Myrick Park.
With the aim to demystify lefse, this easy-to-follow, free demonstration will teach attendees the basic steps to making lefse at home. Stephanie Shaw, the YMCA’s Nutrition Education Coordinator and Hillview’s Natalie Kostman will be teaching.
Popular toppings for lefse will be on sale at the market, such as honey from Willswood Apiaries, B and E’s maple syrup, and much more.