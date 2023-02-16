Reaction came swiftly after Gov. Tony Evers unveiled his 2023-25 biennial budget with a renewed call for bipartisan support for plans for income tax cuts for low- and middle-income residents, boosted spending on public schools and increased funds for local governments.

Here are statements received from area legislators and organizations.

Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska:

“We need to build Wisconsin’s economy from the bottom up and middle out. Governor Evers’ budget proposal invests in our working families, while putting money back in the pockets of hardworking Wisconsinites with a 10-percent middle-class tax cut.”

“This budget invests in our greatest resource: people. It gives local governments the funding to support firefighters and law enforcement, provides public schools with the resources to help students grow and learn, and gives childcare providers the aid they need to help working families participate in Wisconsin’s economy and grow our workforce.”

“When we invest in our workforce, transportation infrastructure, and public safety, we invest in a stronger Wisconsin.”

(Sen. Pfaff represents the 32nd Senate District, which includes La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and southern Monroe County)

Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua:

“After hearing the Governor’s budget proposal tonight, his budget focuses on irresponsible spending and policies that do not address the everyday concerns facing Wisconsin taxpayers. He has requested another wish list of massive government growth and billions of new spending creating new burdens on hardworking Wisconsinites”

"Republicans have made significant strides in the reducing the tax burden on Wisconsin taxpayers since 2011. Saving taxpayers 22 billion dollars over the past twelve years, including the largest tax cut in state history in the 2021-23 budget.

“For the third time during his tenure, Governor Evers has proposed raising taxes by $1 billion. Without implementing significant tax hikes, we will continue to build on our progress reducing the tax burden with sound fiscal policy”

“We have a unique opportunity to provide needed relief from inflation while investing in our local communities, workforce, and schools. I look forward to discussing the budget proposal with my constituents, and encourage them to share their ideas. I’ll be hosting listening-sessions on the budget in the coming weeks.”

(The 96th Assembly District includes all of Crawford county, most of Vernon county, and the southern half of Monroe county. The largest cities within the district are Prairie du Chien and Viroqua)

Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse:

“I was excited to see important proposals for the Coulee Region in Governor Evers’ Budget Address. These proposals will help tackle PFAS pollution, fix our roads and bridges, provide the funding to local governments that they need, strengthen our current and future workforce, and keep our economy growing.”

“Many of the budget proposals I advocated for were put forward by the Governor and will help middle class families including: a 10% tax cut, increased access to healthcare, investments in public education, and reduced childcare costs, and support for higher education.

“This is just the beginning of the Budget process and while the inclusion of my priorities is a success, the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee will begin to review the budget, removing items and adding them as they see fit. I encourage the public to stay engaged and involved during this budget process, and hope that they will share their priorities for the 2023-25 Budget with their Legislators and the members of the Joint Committee on Finance.”

Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska:

“Wisconsin is at a crossroads – our communities, friends, and neighbors need help, and the state has the resources to answer the call. I am encouraged to see that the priorities the Governor laid out tonight match up with the priorities I have consistently heard about, and the priorities I specifically brought to the Governor and asked him to include in this significant document.

"First and foremost, our economy needs help. I asked the Governor to use part of our historic surplus to deliver a tax cut to the middle class so that those who need it can keep more of their hard earned money. This budget includes a 10% middle class tax cut, and several other targeted tax cuts to help those who need it most. I asked the Governor to eliminate the Personal Property Tax – an outdated tax that is simply a burden to our businesses. This budget removes that burden. Finally, this budget includes my bill to help our veterans claim the veteran property tax credit. Our veterans deserve respect and admiration, they don’t deserve extra red tape in their way.

"Our economy doesn’t just need adjustments to our tax code to thrive, though, there are other proposals that – if enacted – can do wonders for moving our economy forward. I asked the Governor to take a serious crack at improving our occupational licensing system so that our nurses and social workers aren’t facing long delays waiting for the state to process their license.

"This budget adds more than 50 staff to the Department of Safety and Professional Services to do just that. Finally, if we want to make sure that everyone who wants a job can get one, we need to make sure that child care is accessible and affordable so folks are able to leave the house. I asked the Governor to make this a priority, and this budget makes it clear he listened.

"Beyond our economy, we need to focus on health and safety. That means we need to work to eliminate PFAS in our water and provide care for those going through mental health crisis as well. This budget adds several million dollars for local municipalities to ensure clean water. And it includes funds for a suicide prevention program – something I worked on going back to the 2019 Speaker’s Task Force on Suicide Prevention.

"Finally, we must continue to prioritize education. This budget includes a $2.6 billion increase for K12 education. These funds will be critical to ensure our classrooms have the resources they need to get our students ready for the world.

"I am incredibly proud that this budget delivers for Wisconsin, and I hope as the Legislature moves forward debating this bill that we keep those priorities front and center.”

Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer:

“Due to years of responsible budgeting by Legislative Republicans, the state is in a uniquely strong fiscal position, giving us a unique opportunity to benefit Wisconsinites in this budget.

“While I am happy to work with Governor Evers during the budget process, the Legislature is not willing to squander this historic opportunity with a budget that wastes money and expands the size of government. The governor’s proposal, as laid out tonight, unfortunately, does exactly that.

“I will work hard to make sure this budget supports the people of the 67th Assembly District. I am confident that after this process, the Legislature will, once again, finalize a budget that cuts taxes, creates opportunity, and invests in the future of my constituents and the entire state of Wisconsin.”

(The 67th Assembly District includes portions of Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire counties.)

Sen. Jeff Smith, D–Brunswick:

“Today the Governor unveiled a budget that will strengthen our middle class, grow our economy and ensure our local governments can provide vital services to rural Wisconsinites. In the past four years, Governor Evers prioritized the needs of working families. Under the Governor’s 2023-25 budget, our $7 billion budget surplus will be reinvested in our local communities so all Wisconsinites can enjoy greater security and prosperity.

“The Governor’s budget delivers on his promise to give middle-class families a 10 percent tax cut. It includes critical funding for our local governments, dedicating more than half a billion dollars to local communities so they can invest in local health and human services, transportation, EMS, fire and law enforcement services.

“Governor Evers’ budget allocates money for PFAS testing, remediation and awareness as part of a comprehensive action plan to ensure the water we drink is safe. It includes a historic investment in public education, with targeted funding for special education and mental health support for our kids.

“Wisconsin’s economy is strong and getting stronger, and this budget sets the tone for our state to invest in the middle class. I hope Republicans don’t muck this budget up with a flat tax for the millionaires, free private school education for wealthy families or any other harebrained ideas they’ve tried to shop to their well-to-do campaign contributors.

“In the coming weeks, I’ll be traveling around western Wisconsin sharing and discussing this budget with the citizens of Senate District 31. I commend Governor Evers for his bold leadership and historic investments in our citizens, and I encourage Republicans in the Legislature to support these critical priorities.”

(The 31st Senate District includes all of Buffalo, Pepin and Trempealeau counties and portions of Pierce, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson and St. Croix counties.)

Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Town of Washington:

“Today we are in the solid fiscal position that we are because the Legislature over the last decade continued to be fiscally smart and responsible to the taxpayers of Wisconsin. These decisions have contributed to a nearly $22 billion reduction in our state's taxpayer burden during that time while also returning our state to its 2/3 commitment to funding our local schools with a record $13 billion of state money going to our schools in the last budget.

"That said, I am concerned about a number of the governor's budget proposals, including his plans to raise taxes on our local businesses during a period of economic uncertainty. The next state budget must be tailored to the people of Western Wisconsin’s priorities, which includes keeping taxes low for our families, investing in our rural schools, broadband access, and assisting our local farmers.

"Also, as Chairman of the Assembly Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities Committee, I believe there are areas where we can find common ground to address our state's workforce crisis. This includes investing in programs that work while not expanding the size of the Madison bureaucracy. But tonight was only the beginning of a long process, as we, the members of the legislature, not the governor, are elected by the people to decide how funds should be distributed.

"In the coming weeks, I will listen to the constituents in the 93rd Assembly District to learn about their priorities, and I will work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to meet our community's needs.”

(The 93rd district includes Pierce County, Pepin County, and parts of Eau Claire, Dunn, St. Croix, and Buffalo counties).

AARP Wisconsin State Director Martha Cranley:

“We are pleased to see that the budget announced by the Governor has several provisions that will provide much-needed support for all Wisconsinites as they age. Specifically, the governor’s spending plan would create a tax credit for Wisconsin’s nearly 600,000 unpaid family caregivers, who spend their own time and money to provide critical care that enables their loved ones to remain living in their own homes as long as possible.

“The budget also provides quality, affordable high-speed internet to all parts of the state, which can be a lifesaver for residents who suffer from social isolation or lack access to online services such as telehealth. We were also pleased to see budget provisions that expand Medicaid, provide property tax relief, help workers save for retirement, protect voters’ rights, and fund projects that make Wisconsin communities more livable for all ages. We look forward to working with all state legislators to ensure that the needs of older Wisconsinites don’t fall through the cracks during the budget process.”

Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale:

"Governor Tony Evers’ proposed Biennial Budget was thoughtfully and boldly designed to support working Wisconsinites and our families in order to bolster a robust middle-class economy.

"The Governor’s proposed Budget reflects his genuine understanding of what we and our local communities need. The investments in Governor Evers’ Budget will ensure that every Wisconsin family has access to clean drinking water, reliable high-speed internet to ensure no one in our state is caught on the wrong side of the digital divide, an expanded Family and Medical Leave Act, and high-quality public education that prepares our kids for a brighter future in the 21st century economy, all the while continuing to focus on improving and maintaining our state’s infrastructure. The Governor’s breakthrough Budget will at long last provide increases to shared revenue giving local elected government leaders the resources and tools needed to meet the needs of people in all corners of Wisconsin.

"We applaud Governor Evers for advancing a pro-worker Budget that includes the expansion of skilled apprenticeships and quality, family-supporting union jobs. We echo his call for restoring collective bargaining rights for front-line government employees at the state and local level, repealing Wisconsin’s so-called Right to Work law, restoring prevailing wage laws, and eliminating the prohibition of Project Labor Agreements.

"We call on members of the Wisconsin State Legislature to put partisanship aside and support Governor Evers’ common-sense Budget that will promote a strong middle-class economy and increase economic opportunity for all.

Clean Wisconsin on addressing PFAS:

"The Governor is proposing more than $106 million to help communities across the state dealing with toxic PFAS pollution. That funding would support community efforts to address drinking water polluted with PFAS, increase PFAS testing and bolster resources at the Department of Natural Resources to respond to the growing crisis.

'Wisconsin's drinking water challenges must be met with bold action, and with this budget proposal, Governor Evers continues to show leadership in addressing PFAS pollution. This is a crisis, and we have to treat it like one,' says Clean Wisconsin Water Program Director Scott Laeser. 'Families want to know what is in their water and whether it is safe to drink, and if it's not, we need decisive action to fix it. Wisconsinites deserve a state government committed to protecting their health and upholding their right to clean drinking water, and we look forward to working with the Governor and Legislature to invest in Wisconsin families to ensure their drinking water is safe.'

