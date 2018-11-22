The Family and Children's Center in La Crosse will sponsor a Lego Building Contest to raise money for its Hope Academy from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Valley View Mall.
Registration for the competition, titled “Building for Bricks for Hope,” is $25 a child or $30 a family, with $5 off for two or more.
Contest times and designated divisions include:
- 9:30 a.m. — Family, which can include a maximum of five people with at least one percent 18 or older.
- 11 a.m. — Ages 4-6
- 12:30 p.m. — Ages 7-9
- 2 p.m. —Ages 10-12
Hope Academy is an alternative school that helps pregnant and parenting teen moms finish their high school education at the same time they learn to raise healthy children.
Participation prizes and awards for winners will be given after each division, and admission is free to the playground.
Registration can be done at the FCC webpage.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can send an email to nsedbrook@fccnetwork.org.
