Lehrke to resign as La Crosse city clerk at end of year

The city of La Crosse's longtime city clerk announced on Wednesday that she would be resigning from her post, effective at the end of this year, saying it was best for herself and her family.

For 27 years, Teri Lehrke has served as the city clerk, elected for seven terms. She has worked with the city for the last 38 years.

"I have decided to do what is best for myself and my family and resign," Lehrke said in a statement.

"Although I will sincerely miss my colleagues and daily interactions with the public, I intend to retire and spend more time with my family," she said.

Lehrke's resignation will be effective Dec. 30.

In 2017, the city council voted to begin appointing the position of city clerk in 2021, so Lehrke's replacement will be chosen by city officials.

