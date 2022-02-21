Leinenkugel's debuts sour-style beer, Juicy Peach

A legendary local brewing company has a new offering on tap for consumers of session-sour style beers.

Chippewa Falls-based Leinenkugel’s just released a new beer called Juicy Peach, its first-ever session-sour style beer. The drink is available currently in the Great Lakes region. A session beverage means the drink is lower in alcohol content and able to be consumed in greater numbers in one setting.

Juicy Peach is a mild sour-style beer that is brewed with light tart notes balanced with the refreshing sweet flavor of natural peaches. Juicy Peach is just tart enough to keep it interesting, but not overly sour, giving you the thirst-quenching, easy-drinking flavor experience than can be enjoyed all year long.

“This is one of the tastiest beers I’ve had in quite a while,” Leinie Lodge customer Jeff Anderson said. “Usually around this time of the year there are a lot of dark beers, but nothing like this. It is fruitier and punchier than a lot of things, so I think it is a good addition to their lineup.”

Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach is available locally at the Leinie Lodge and wherever Leinenkugel’s products are sold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.