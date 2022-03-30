Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo to perform at Viterbo

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Founded in 1974 by a group of ballet enthusiasts for the purpose of presenting a playful, entertaining view of traditional, classical ballet in parody form, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo have proven the astounding fact that men can, indeed, dance en pointe without falling flat on their faces.

The Trocks (as they are affectionately known) are a company of professional male dancers performing the full range of ballet and modern dance repertoire. The comedy is achieved by incorporating and exaggerating the foibles, accidents, and underlying incongruities of serious dance. The fact that men dance all the parts enhances, rather than mocks, the spirit of dance as an art form, delighting and amusing the most knowledgeable, as well as novices, in the audience. The company’s numerous tours have been both popular and critical successes—their frenzied annual schedule has included appearances in over 35 countries and over 600 cities worldwide since its founding, including seasons at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow and the Chatelet Theater in Paris.

This performance of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is part of Viterbo’s Presenting Series and is sponsored in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. The La Crosse Tribune is the media sponsor and Holiday Inn Express is the hotel sponsor.

Tickets are $42 for main floor, $38 for lower balcony, and $32 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. Wearing a mask is recommended. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

