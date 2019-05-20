The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection is hosting a lesbian and queer speed dating event on Saturday, June 1, inspired by a similar program for senior citizens at UW-La Crosse.
Samantha Riniker, a board member for the 7 Rivers LGBTQ Resource Center, said it’s often a struggle for people in the LGBTQ community to find romantic partners and make new friends.
After seeing the success of a senior speed dating event at UW-L -- an event organized by sociology professor Dawn Norris and her students -- Riniker reached out to Norris for advice.
The lesbian and queer event will follow the same format as the senior event, with participants getting to know one another through a series of five-minute chats.
“I hope the event will encourage people to not be shy or ashamed of who they are and to come out and support the center and what we do,” Riniker said. “It will be a great opportunity for people within our community to meet others whether they are seeking a romantic or platonic relationship.”
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Cavalier Theater, 118 N. Fifth Ave., and is open to people 21 and older.
Registration is required and can be completed at http://bit.ly/TheCenterSpeedDating. A $15 fee, which will help support the center, will be collected during check-in from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Riniker said the center is planning a speed dating event for gay men in July.
