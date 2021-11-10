Less than 1% of employees terminated or resign due to Gundersen vaccine mandate

A week after Gundersen Health System’s vaccination mandate met deadline, the hospital has announced less than 1% of employees systemwide have been let go due to noncompliance or voluntarily chose to leave.

Gundersen, which announced its mandate in mid August, at that time had an 85% staff vaccination rate. The organization issued a deadline of Nov. 1 for completing the vaccine series, and as of this week 99% of Gundersen staff were compliant or in the process of becoming compliant with the vaccine requirement.

This includes staff who received exemptions for medical and disability reasons and for “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

In total, 92 staff members separated from Gundersen, which has 9,164 employees systemwide, due to the vaccine requirement. The number includes 62 resignations since the requirement was announced and 30 terminations.

“Gundersen respects everyone’s right to express their opinion on this and a variety of issues, and understands the choice some employees will make,” the hospital said. “However, Gundersen’s mission of caring for patients and ensuring their health and safety, along with the health and safety of staff, is the organization’s number one priority.”

Gundersen’s vaccine requirement “was, in part, a proactive step in anticipation of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) emergency regulation now in effect,” the hospital says. “The CMS emergency regulation is stricter than Gundersen’s vaccine requirement and offers less flexibility. Gundersen is reviewing the regulation to ensure compliance.”

The Biden administration last week announced health care facilities which receive Medicare and Medicaid funding — over 75,000 nationwide — have a Jan. 4 deadline for inoculation.

“Gundersen Health System continues to provide care for all those in our community in support of its mission. The organization’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for staff supports the mission to provide the safest environment of care for patients, their families, and dedicated staff,” Gundersen said. “Gundersen must support its mission of care by using every option, including vaccination, to end the pandemic, protect the community, and deliver care to those we serve.”

Gundersen stated its “dedicated staff deeply appreciate the efforts of neighbors, friends, and businesses to battle the pandemic together and ensure we can continue to care for all who seek our services. This includes masking, distancing, hand hygiene, and vaccination. Together we will end the pandemic.”

Mayo Clinic Health System in July announced it would give staff until Sept. 17 to be inoculated against COVID-19 or to complete a declination process, and has since issued a new policy. Staff who have not been vaccinated by Dec. 3 — excluding those given a medical or religious exemption — will be given a final written warning, “which is the highest level of corrective action prior that a staff member can receive prior to their employment ending,” Mayo said in a statement to the Tribune last week.

Staff who received a first dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Dec. 3, but are overdue for their second dose by Jan. 3, will also receive a final written warning.

“On Jan. 3, Mayo Clinic staff who remain unvaccinated, who are partially vaccinated and overdue for their second dose, and who have not received an approved exemption will no longer be able to work with Mayo Clinic,” the hospital says.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

