The 27th Annual Letter Carriers' Food Drive to "Stamp Out Hunger" will be held Saturday, May 11.
The drive is the largest single-day food drive in the country. Last year, 70 million pounds of food was collected nationally, and locally more than 121,000 pounds was collected.
While letter carriers do the heavy lifting, community volunteers are needed to get all the food collected.
Volunteers can report to the Post Office at 425 State St., La Crosse, and travel an assigned route to pick up donations, dropping them off at assigned collection sites later in the day.
Volunteers can also work a morning or afternoon shift at the collection sites to help unload vehicles and sort donations.
Registration is required, and the time commitment for each opportunity is between two and five hours. Visit www.ugetconnected.org by May 10 to sign up.
Those wishing to donate can place non-perishable food and hygiene items in a visible location near their mailbox no later than 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11. Please use your own bag or box.
