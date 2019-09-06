Nearly one year after Leuth Park gained a 25,000 square foot asphalt pump track and overall facelift, the revitalized park is undergoing another upgrade.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and continuing through Sunday, five Coulee Region artists will express their creativity in paint on seven walls of the 20-year-old, recently refurbished skate park portion, adding a flood of color and vitality to the site along Lang Drive.
The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, La Crosse Community Foundation and Outdoor Recreation Alliance funded the $270,000 park improvement project in 2018, allocating $18,000 in funds for a 2019 onsite art project. The cost covers artist compensation, paint, supplies and prep work.
Local artists Landon Sheely, Josh Doster, Chynna King, Chase Gentry and Rob Mini have been given full control over the style and subject matter of their murals, which will be relegated to non-skateable portions of the skate park, as paint can compromise the effectiveness and safety of the surface.
Project manager Sheely selected the color palette to be used by all the artists, a group which “came about kind of organically.”
“All of them have a history of skating and feel a connection to the park,” says Jacqueline Marcou, community engagement coordinator for the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. “They are all local, and when we started this conversation, a few artists just naturally gravitated toward the project. Some have mural experience, (and for) some this will be their first one — super exciting!”
Community members are invited to contribute their own artistic visions throughout the year on an additional “permission wall,” which will be monitored for appropriateness by the mural artists as well as Parks and Rec staff.
“I think this will be a great addition to the park,” Marcou enthused. “Adding a little color, some imagery to hopefully inspire others in the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.