Lewis Valley Lutheran Church to hold Mission Fest Sunday

Lewis Valley Lutheran Church in Mindoro will hold Mission Fest Sunday on Nov. 14. The guest speaker for 10 a.m. worship will be from from Oasis, an outreach program of Causeway Caregivers. The menu: meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, Lefse, Rutabagas, corn, buns, apple pie will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive-thru/carryouts only $15. Pre-orders must be made by Nov. 7. All proceeds will go to global and local missions.

Call the church office at 608-857-3474 to reserve your dinner. Mona Van Riper is administrative assistant. E-mail: min.lv.elca@gmail.com

