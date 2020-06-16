LGBTQ center in La Crosse to reopen in limited capacity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection will reopen June 17, with limited hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays noon to 4 p.m.

The La Crosse Community Foundation and Great Rivers United Way has awarded the center $1,206 to support the purchase of necessary supplies to reopen responsibly and ensure the safety of both the community and volunteers.

Steps such as requiring masks, taking temperature and provide hand sanitizer have been taken at the center to ensure services such as the 'Fresh Out of the Closet' free clothing closet, information and referral programs remain available.

Support groups will remain online, and only three guests will be able to visit the center at once.

