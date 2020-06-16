You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LGBTQ center in La Crosse to reopen in limited capacity
0 comments

LGBTQ center in La Crosse to reopen in limited capacity

{{featured_button_text}}

The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection will reopen June 17, with limited hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays noon to 4 p.m.

The La Crosse Community Foundation and Great Rivers United Way has awarded the center $1,206 to support the purchase of necessary supplies to reopen responsibly and ensure the safety of both the community and volunteers.

Steps such as requiring masks, taking temperature and provide hand sanitizer have been taken at the center to ensure services such as the 'Fresh Out of the Closet' free clothing closet, information and referral programs remain available.

Support groups will remain online, and only three guests will be able to visit the center at once.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Outgoing Sen. Olsen on Evers Administration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News